Broadway bars prep for tens of thousands of customers ahead of CMA Fest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - People are already in Music City ahead of the CMA Fest officially kicking off on Thursday.

Metro Police said they expect 200,000 to 300,000 people downtown over the course of the four-day event.

Broadway bars spoke Monday on how they are getting ready for the influx of people and keeping all those people safe.

After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, CMA Fest is finally back.

Acme Feed & Seed said it has been planning since January for the event’s return.

“We are going to be crazy,” Acme Marketing Manager Charlotte Scalise said. “It is going to be wild. It is going to be exactly what we have been missing for the last three years.”

Acme is in the heart of all the action.

It is just a short walk from Nissan Stadium and right by a couple other stages.

“We are in the hub of all the craziness,” Scalise said. “There are stages all around us. We will have entertainment every single night.”

Scalise said they expect 25,000 people to come through Acme this weekend, which is triple its usual capacity. She said they have doubled staffing and security ahead of the event.

“We just want to make sure everyone coming down is going to feel safe so there are no worries about that,” Scalise said. “We want to make sure everyone can get in and out safely and get to the bar safely.”

This comes after multiple shootings nationwide. This weekend alone there were nine shootings across the country, including one in Chattanooga.

In downtown Nashville, FGL House was evacuated Sunday night due to a bomb scare.

Metro Police said it will have around 200 officers patrolling downtown daily this weekend and focusing on open areas with crowds.

“I wouldn’t say we changed the overall plan,” Metro Police Capt. Dayton Wheeler said. “We tweaked it a little bit to encompass some of the things we have seen across the country. We implemented more presence in our open areas versus some of the stadium areas because we know patrons going inside the stadium will be searched by metal detectors, but downtown is an open area. That is one of the concerns we have.”

Metro Police said if you see something this weekend, say something.

Things to look out for are people dressed like it is winter who may be trying to conceal large items.

Be mindful of people with backpacks and large bags.

CMA Fest told News4 that safety and security are its top priorities. It will be working with the city and agency partners throughout the week.

Scalise said Acme is ready for a fun, safe weekend.

“Everyone is in the good spirit,” Scalise said. “There is high energy, and this is going to be one for the books.”

Acme said with so much pent-up demand, they expect to beat their numbers for previous CMA Fests this weekend.

