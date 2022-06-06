Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Nolensville Pike last month dies

Advertisement

A pedestrian struck on Nolensville Pike last month has died, according to Metro Police.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Nolensville Pike last month has died, according to Metro Police.

Police said Taylor Wayne Smith, 30, of Nashville, was struck just after 8:15 p.m. on May 29. Witnesses said he was wandering in the middle of the roadway near Vivelle Avenue when he was struck. The driver of the Jeep Patriot remained on the scene.

Police said there was no impairment on behalf of the driver and speed wan not a factor in the crash.

Smith was around 70 feet from the closest marked crosswalk.

