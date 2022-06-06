Advertisement

Pastor files lawsuit against Rutledge church that accused her of ‘practicing homosexuality’

Church steeple(Western Mass News)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Methodist pastor has filed a lawsuit against the Shiloh United Methodist Church of Rutledge, Tennessee, saying the church interfered with her pastoral duties by accusing her of “practicing homosexuality,” Held Law Firm representatives said Monday.

Held Law Firm is representing Bodhi Der Parunakian, who said she has always remained compliant with the United Methodist Church Book of Discipline, which requires unmarried pastors to remain celibate.

“I knew what was required of me when I joined the Methodist Church,” Pastor Der Parunakian said. “Other than the requirement to remain celibate, a pastor’s sexuality is irrelevant.”

Der Parunakian said that the church’s interest in her celibacy stems from her work with people in the gay community. “I was born into Methodism, and I love its commitment to inclusion and social justice,” she said. “The Methodists who I know love peace and are committed to service.”

WVLT News has reached out to the church for comment, but has not heard back at this time.

