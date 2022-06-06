Nashville OEM to test tornado sirens in Bellevue, Madison

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Testing will be conducted on two of Metro’s Outdoor Tornado Warning sirens on Tuesday, according to the Nashville Office of Emergency Management.

Testing will be conducted between 8 and 11 a.m. on the sirens located at Bellevue Middle School, 655 Colice Jeanne Rd., and Neelys Bend Elementary School, located at 1300 Neelys Bend Rd. The sirens will activate for a full 1-minute test.

OEM reminds residents you may not hear the test as the sirens are not meant to be heard inside of homes or buildings.

OEM will conduct these tests despite forecasted clouds and rains to make sure repairs on the sites are complete. These two sites were found to need repair following the monthly test of the entire Outdoor Tornado Warning Siren System.

