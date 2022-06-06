Missing motorcyclist found in Sumner County creek

BETHPAGE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Monday morning that a missing man was found in a creek.

Officials told News4 that a motorist reported seeing a motorcycle wreck down an embankment on Rock Bridge Road around 7 a.m. Monday. According to officials, the man’s family had reported him missing Sunday and said he was not seen by his family Saturday.

When first responders pulled the man out of the water, he was reportedly alert and was soon flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. However, there is no word yet regarding his condition.

No additional information has been released at this time.

