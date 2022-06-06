Man killed by semi truck after hitting it with a chair

ALLENSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man carrying a chair was hit and killed by a semi truck Sunday.

Kentucky State Police said at approximately 2:26 p.m. Sunday, the Todd County Sheriff’s Office reported a fatal collision involving a pedestrian on US 79.

According to the preliminary investigation, a Peterbilt semi truck was traveling North on US 79. Justin Lamber, 33, of Bowling Green, KY, entered the road on foot carrying a metal chair.

Authorities said the driver had seen Lambert in the road and had slowed to nearly a stop when Lambert then struck the side of the semi truck several times with the chair before being caught by the drive wheels and pulled under the vehicle.

KSP said the Todd County Coroner pronounced Lambert dead at the scene.

The investigation remains ongoing. There is no further information at this time.

