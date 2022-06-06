Advertisement

Man killed by semi truck after hitting it with a chair


police
police(Arizona's Family)
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALLENSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man carrying a chair was hit and killed by a semi truck Sunday.

Kentucky State Police said at approximately 2:26 p.m. Sunday, the Todd County Sheriff’s Office reported a fatal collision involving a pedestrian on US 79.

According to the preliminary investigation, a Peterbilt semi truck was traveling North on US 79. Justin Lamber, 33, of Bowling Green, KY, entered the road on foot carrying a metal chair.

Authorities said the driver had seen Lambert in the road and had slowed to nearly a stop when Lambert then struck the side of the semi truck several times with the chair before being caught by the drive wheels and pulled under the vehicle.

KSP said the Todd County Coroner pronounced Lambert dead at the scene.

The investigation remains ongoing. There is no further information at this time.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Monday afternoon news update
Monday afternoon news update
Monday afternoon weather update
Monday afternoon weather
Church steeple
Pastor files lawsuit against Rutledge church that accused her of ‘practicing homosexuality’
Michael Cummins is wheeled out of a courtroom after a preliminary hearing Wednesday, May 29,...
Man accused of committing deadliest mass murder in Tennessee deemed fit for trial