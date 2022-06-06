Germantown restaurant forced to throw away 21 lbs of food

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After conducting a health inspection, the Tennessee Department of Health embargoed approximately 21 lbs of food from a Germantown restaurant Thursday.

According to a report obtained by News4, the restaurant, 5th & Taylor, received the report Thursday with a score of 59 from the TDH after the inspection.

The following list is the foods that the TDH embargoed according to their report:

- Observed water dripping from the top of Milk In Cooler 2 into a container of shredded cheese: 1 lb embargoed

- Mushrooms cooked yesterday in Prep Cooler 1 are at 50F: 5 lbs embargoed

- Beef chunks in Prep Cooler 2 that were made yesterday are at 48F: 10 lbs embargoed

- Potato fires on Prep Cooler 1 that were cooked yesterday at 50F: 5 lbs embargoed

According to the Food and Drug Administration, refrigerated food must be stored at 40F or lower, and if not, that could cause bacteria that cause foodborne illness to grow.

News4 reached out to 5th & Taylor but has not received a comment.

