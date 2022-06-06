Advertisement

Four injured in head-on rollover crash


Four people were transported.
Four people were transported.(Smokey Barn News)
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 5:07 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WHITE HOUSE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Four people were sent to the hospital Sunday following a head-on rollover crash.

Smokey Barn News reported that a vehicle fled while the occupants tossed a firearm out of the window during an attempted traffic stop. Four people were then sent to area hospitals.

Millersville Police Chief Dustin Carr told SBN that the incident started on Bethel Rd in Millersville when a Millersville officer spotted a vehicle committing a traffic violation. The tag on the car came back expired and to a different color vehicle. The officer then initiated a traffic stop, but the car didn’t stop.

Authorities added that the pursuit was initially low speed but then increased as the occupants threw something out of the window, later turning out to be a firearm. SBN reported that the vehicle veered into oncoming traffic seconds later and impacted another vehicle head-on.

First responders reached the scene and quickly attempted to provide aid to the four victims.

No further information regarding the victims at this time.

