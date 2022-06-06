Culleoka man faces arson charge

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Culleoka man has been arrested on an arson charge in connection to a structure fire in April in Columbia, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said on Monday.

Investigators determined that Ralph Sands Jr., 61, was responsible for starting the fire at a structure located at 100B E. 18th St. on April 20.

The Maury County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Sands with one count of arson, one count of vandalism and one count of burglary during its May session. Sands was arrested May 24 and booked into the Maury County Jail on a $75,000 bond.

