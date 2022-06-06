Advertisement

Affidavit: Man empties house before allegedly setting it on fire


By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 5:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested after allegedly committing arson Saturday.

According to an affidavit obtained by News4, Metro Police began investigating a fire at 1318 8th St in Old Hickory that they determined to be caused by arson.

As the investigation continued, witnesses told police that they saw an individual taking items out of the house and loading them into a vehicle on the day of the fire. The affidavit went on to say that the witnesses also saw the individual leaving the scene as smoke was coming from the house.

The affidavit said the witness identified the suspect as 40-year-old Victor Curtrell Scruggs.

Scruggs was charged with aggravated arson and has a bond set at $15,000.

No further information about why Scruggs allegedly did this has not been provided.

