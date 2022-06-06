One dead in multi-vehicle collision Sunday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A multi-vehicle crash left one man dead Sunday.

According to Metro Police, the driver of a 2001 BMW Z3 was killed in a crash involving five vehicles in an active construction zone at 9:30 p.m. on I-24 West near Haywood Lane. The man was tentatively identified as a 37-year-old Nashville man by police.

Officials said the preliminary investigation indicated that a Dodge Ram tow truck was driving in the far right lane when the BMW driver attempted to pass the car along the right shoulder at a high rate of speed. The BMW struck the passenger side of the Dodge and rolled over on the shoulder.

The report went on to say that the Dodge tow truck then struck the Honda RIdgeline in front of it. The Honda then rear-ended a Nissan maxima. The Dodge tow truck continued to the left side of the roadway and struck the front of a Toyota Highlander.

Police said the driver of the BMW was transported to Vanderbilt Unversity Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. The Medical Examiner’s Office is working to positively identify him.

No other occupants involved were transported to the hospital, and police said no signs of impairment were found at the scene with any of the drivers.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.