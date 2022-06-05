Advertisement

Woman found dead inside Franklin, KY, home, husband found dead on I-65


A woman was found dead inside a Patton Road home and her husband was found dead in a vehicle on I-65 on Sunday morning.(WSMV)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
FRANKLIN, Ky. (WSMV) - A woman was found dead and her husband was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound inside a vehicle on Interstate 65 in Simpson County on Sunday morning, according to Kentucky State Police.

KSP troopers were called to a home on Patton Road just before 6:30 a.m. where Tierra N. Williams, 21, was found with multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to a Franklin hospital where she died.

Troopers were attempting to find Jeremy D. Williams, 25, in connection with his wife’s death. Jeremy Williams was located dead in his vehicle on I-65 North near the 23-mile marker of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The investigation by KSP detectives continue.

