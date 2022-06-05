Advertisement

Titans host career fair at Nissan Stadium


By Chuck Morris
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Titans hosted their annual career fair on Saturday at Nissan Stadium.

The goal was to connect people hoping to start a sports career with the people who work in the industry.

There were people from several different organizations and teams at the event in addition to the Titans. Other organizations at the stadium were the Atlanta Hawks, Nashville SC, Indianapolis Colts and the Nashville Predators.

Jim Rice, senior manager of ticket sales for the Titans, said he was impressed with the turnout.

“It’s the reason we put this on, the fact that people are still looking for a job in sports,” Rice said.

Those who attended the career fair also received a ticket to the Titans-Texans game on Christmas Eve.

