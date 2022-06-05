Advertisement

Suspicious backpack prompts evacuation in downtown Nashville


A suspicious backpack caused a major commotion in downtown Nashville on Saturday night.
By Chuck Morris
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Metro Police closed Third Avenue North after a backpack was found inside the FGL House. Police said it was left by the bar area.

Metro Police closed Third Avenue North after a backpack was found inside the FGL House. Police said it was left by the bar area.

Police shutdown the area and evacuated surrounding businesses.

Nothing dangerous was found inside the backpack.

