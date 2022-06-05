One injured in Trinity Lane crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man suffered serious injuries after the Cadillac he was driving crashed into a semi-truck on Trinity Lane Sunday morning, according to Metro Police.

Police said the semi-truck was turning left onto Trinity Lane around 11 a.m. Witnesses said the Cadillac was traveling east on Trinity Lane at a high rate of speed and crashed into the semi.

The driver of the Cadillac was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The I-65 South ramp onto Trinity Lane was closed for more than four hours during the crash investigation.

Police said the cause of the crash will be failure to yield the right of way by the driver of the Cadillac.

