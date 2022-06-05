One dead in Jackson Co. ATV crash

JACKSON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - One man was killed in a crash that occurred around 2 p.m. Saturday about 10 miles north of Princeton.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Jason Hall, 42, was fatally injured when the ATV he was operating left the roadway and struck a tree.

The crash occurred about 10 miles north of Princeton on Alabama 65 near mile marker 24.

ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division will continue to investigate.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.