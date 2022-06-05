Advertisement

One dead in Jackson Co. ATV crash

ATV crash
ATV crash(VNL)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
JACKSON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - One man was killed in a crash that occurred around 2 p.m. Saturday about 10 miles north of Princeton.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Jason Hall, 42, was fatally injured when the ATV he was operating left the roadway and struck a tree.

The crash occurred about 10 miles north of Princeton on Alabama 65 near mile marker 24.

ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division will continue to investigate.

