Motorcyclist dies after crash on I-40 exit in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police have identified the motorcyclist who died in a crash on Saturday afternoon in Nashville.

Police said Raymond Lindsey, 72, of Surgoinsville, Tenn., was riding his Indian Roadster west on Interstate 40 when he took the exit onto Briley Parkway South at 3:45 p.m. and failed to negotiate the curve and struck a retaining wall. Police said he died at the scene.

There was no indication of alcohol or drug involvement at the scene, according to police.

