First Alert Forecast: Rain returns during the new week

It’s been another nice and warm day for Middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky.

Tonight, will be quiet again with temperatures cooling down to the low 60s to start Monday morning.

Monday is looking mostly dry, hot and humid. High will reach into the 90s in a few spots. During the late afternoon and evening, a few isolated showers and storms will drift through the area.

However, better rain chances exist for Tuesday and Wednesday with the passing of a summertime cold front. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are anticipated, some of which could be on the strong to severe side of things.

Rain chances remain elevated during the back half of the week and potentially heading into next weekend too.

Temperature-wise, we’ll hover near 90 on Monday and Tuesday. More seasonable mid-80s are expected during the second half of the week.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.