Crews working to suppress landfill fire in Pigeon Forge

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Crews with the Pigeon Forge Fire Department said they were working to suppress a large fire at a composting facility Sunday afternoon, according to the fire chief.

Officials told WVLT News that firefighters were on the scene of Sevier Solid Waste, Inc., a mixed co-composting facility, located at 1855 Ridge Road in Pigeon Forge. They said crews were using “heavy equipment’ to suppress the fire, according to the fire chief.

WVLT News received multiple calls concerning the smoke in Pigeon Forge. The fire chief stated there was no threat to the public and it was being taken care of.

In 2019, the facility also caught fire, burning about 500 tons of garbage.

More information was not readily available.

