Woman accused of TennCare fraud after recieving over $28K

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Humphreys County woman was charged with TennCare fraud and theft Thursday.

The Office of Inspector General and the Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the arrest of 29-year-old Heather Farlow. OIG said Farlow is accused of falsely reporting that she had custody of her children so she would appear eligible for TennCare. TennCare reportedly paid Farlow over $28,036 in fees and claims on her behalf.

Investigators later confirmed that Farlow was not eligible to receive any benefits nor be a part of the program.

“Providing misleading or false information for personal benefit will get the same result in TennCare when anything is taken illegally,” Inspector General Chad Holman said. “When we open an investigation, we work it until we determine whether a crime has occurred. We are committed to preserving TennCare for those who are eligible.”

According to the OIG, TennCare fraud is considered a class D felony, and theft of property is a class C felony.

