Vols hammer home 10 runs in route of Alabama State

Vols use big 6th inning to beat Alabama State in the NCAA Baseball Regional.
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee is playing host to Alabama State, Campbell, and Georgia State in an NCAA Baseball Regional.
The Vols took on Alabama State with a late first pitch at Lindsey Nelson Stadium Friday.
They used a big sixth inning that saw two homers, one from Jordan Beck bringing home three runs and then followed by a Drew Gilbert solo shot putting the Vols up 8-0.
Blade Tidwell got the nod on the bump Friday night pitching 7.2 innings with three hits and no runs.
The Vols face Campbell at 7 p.m. Saturday who beat Georgia Tech 15-8 Friday.
