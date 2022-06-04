Advertisement

Tennessee Athletics addresses baseball player Evan Russell reports

Tennessee officials said Russell did not violate any rules.
Evan Russell
Evan Russell(Tennessee Athletic Communications)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 9:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Graduate senior catcher Evan Russell was scratched from the Tennessee baseball lineup Friday and replaced with red-shirt freshman Charlie Taylor, WVLT Learned from Tennessee Athletics officials. Later, Russell’s father took to Twitter to clarify that Russell was facing a personal health issue.

Russell’s father mentioned that his son had not failed any sort of test, addressing rumors that he had failed a drug test prior to the game. Coach Tony Vitello mentioned the replacement, saying Russell came down with some sort of illness, but isn’t in COVID-19 protocol.

“I’ll have to get back to the doctor,” Vitello said. “Obviously, Evan was not here. He was sick this morning. I got a message from him.”

University of Tennessee officials addressed the situation, again clarifying that Russell had no issues with rule violations. They also addressed comments from ESPN on the subject, saying they expect an apology.

“Evan Russell’s absence last night had nothing to do with any violation of team, NCAA, or SEC rules,” officials said. “We have been in contact with ESPN and they are aware of the situation regarding last nights comments made on their broadcast. ESPN is handling the situation and we are expecting a public apology from them later today.”

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Farlow is accused of committing TennCare fraud
Woman accused of TennCare fraud after recieving over $28K
Men arrested for selling drugs with fentanyl
3 men arrested for sale of fentanyl-laced narcotics
Saturday morning weather update
Saturday morning weather update
Saturday morning news update
Saturday morning news update
The Little Ponderosa Zoo and Rescue telling people to let wild animals be wild.
Rescue officials warn against bringing fawns in, saying they’re not in need of human help