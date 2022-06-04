'SUV vs. pedestrian' incident shuts down road

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A road in Murfreesboro is now closed after a severe traffic incident involving a pedestrian.

Murfreesboro Police said on Twitter that Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive between Hancock Street and Carver Ave. is closed because of a severe SUV vs. pedestrian accident.

Officers are rerouting traffic and advise drivers to find an alternative route.

The scene is still being investigated, and no information regarding the victim has been provided at this time.

