Advertisement

'SUV vs. pedestrian' incident shuts down road


Police are investigating
Police are investigating(Murfreesboro Police)
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 7:54 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A road in Murfreesboro is now closed after a severe traffic incident involving a pedestrian.

Murfreesboro Police said on Twitter that Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive between Hancock Street and Carver Ave. is closed because of a severe SUV vs. pedestrian accident.

Officers are rerouting traffic and advise drivers to find an alternative route.

The scene is still being investigated, and no information regarding the victim has been provided at this time.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Friday evening news update
Friday evening news update
Lauren and Karina check out planes
From attorney to pilot: One woman’s story of letting her passion take flight
Gas prices and CMA fest
Rideshare drivers prepare for CMA Fest
escaped inmate steals bike
Inmate steals little girl’s bike in escape attempt