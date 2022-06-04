Rideshare drivers prepare for CMA Fest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - CMA Fest is just a few days away, and while the excitement builds up for the event, some rideshare drivers are worried about gas.

Starting Thursday, parts of Broadway will be closed off. This year’s CMA Fest will block off more than four streets downtown, and rideshare drivers told News4 those detours and higher gas prices sounds like trouble for them.

Dominic Obunaka turns on his Lyft app and waits for people to request a ride; it’s something he does almost every day.

“This evening is when everything will get busy; right now, people are just coming in, so no one is sleeping in the city just yet,” Obunaka said.

Dominic makes a little over 100 dollars a day, but when events like the CMA Fest come around, he makes a lot more.

“CMA is a big deal, and every year it gets higher,” Obunaka said.

Isaac Boateng drives his taxi through the fest every year and says Dominic is right.

“To come from everywhere to have fun here, and they get in our taxes to get around,” Boateng said.

But every year, Dominic and Isaac face the same issue road closures.

“We find it very difficult to pick people up at the event because we can only go around it and cannot go through the main area where it’s busy,” Boateng said.

CMA organizers said about eight streets downtown are entirely or partially blocked off during the festival, but there are five drop-off and pick-up locations for rideshare drivers.

But, Issac said those detours and street closers would eat away at their gas.

“Because we will be in the traffic and everything, and with gas prices so high, you’ll consume a lot of gas, and at the same time things won’t be like now, so a little more will have to be added to it,” Obunaka said.

Although it seems this year CMA Fest won’t give rideshare drivers the boost they are used to, they are still hoping for the best.

“We have to do what’s supposed to be done because people still have to get around, so we’re hoping people understand and give us some extra charges,” Obunaka said.

Rideshare drivers said they are now just waiting and hoping more people use their service to offset their loss.

