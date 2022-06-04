Police: Man’s body found on ground after driver pulled him from car

LEWISBURG, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was found dead near a vehicle after officers responded to a cardiac arrest call Thursday.

Lewisburg Police said around 3 p.m., officers arrived at a residence on Old Belfast Rd in response to reports of a cardiac arrest patient. They found 28-year-old Darrell Roland lying on the ground near a car when they arrived. Officers added that they noticed he had been dead for a while.

During the investigation, police learned that Roland had been moved and transported to that location, where he was then pulled from the vehicle and left on the ground.

Investigators later identified the vehicle driver as 45-year-old James Childress, who had attempted to leave the residence before the police arrived but were unsuccessful.

Police took Childress into custody and transported him to the Marshall County Jail, where he was charged with Abuse of Corpse.

Roland’s body was transported to the State Medical Examiner’s Officer for an autopsy. Police confirmed that the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the criminal investigation division at 931-359-3800.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.