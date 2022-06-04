Advertisement

Police charge second person in April murder investigation


Murder suspects in custody
Murder suspects in custody(MNPD)
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police announced Saturday that they have charged a second person who they believe is involved in a murder investigation.

MNPD said via Twitter that they have charged Nicholas Washington, 25, with the April 9th murder of Mario Armondo Rios, 33 on Glastonbury Rd.

Washington was already in custody due to charges of aggravated robbery, gun, and drugs charges.

MNPD confirmed that Gabrielle Castelianos, 20, remains in custody after receiving a warrant in May for the murder of Rios. Police said Washington and Castelianos are friends

Police said Castelianos has previously arrested on May 11th for robbery, narcotics, and weapons charges. She now remains in custody.

This is a breaking news story and we will update the story as we receive more information.

