Person killed while crossing the street


Police are investigating
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 7:54 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police confirmed the death of a pedestrian who was struck by an SUV Friday.

Murfreesboro Police said that Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive between Hancock Street and Carver Ave. was originally closed because of a severe SUV vs. pedestrian accident.

Fact Accident Crash Team investigators have confirmed the pedestrian was struck while crossing the street on Dr. MLK Jr. Blvd around 6:50 p.m. The victim has been confirmed to be deceased.

Police said the driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital to be evaluated after having a panic attack and said charges could be forthcoming.

The scene is still being investigated.

