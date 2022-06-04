MDHA to open waitlist for new affordable housing development

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Development and Housing Agency announced Saturday that they would open the waiting list for the affordable housing Andrew Jackson Court location this week.

MDHA said the list is on a first-come, first-served basis from noon June 7th to 3 p.m. June 10th and that anyone currently on the waiting list for Andrew Jackson Courts will need to reapply.

The Andrew Jackson Courts homes feature one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments located at 1457 Jackson St.

Applications can be submitted 24 a day online during the open application period on this website. MDHA officials said the application takes approximately ten minutes to complete.

MDHA officials added that anyone interested in the property who needs assistance might call the management office at 615-252-3708 between noon and 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 7th. Service is limited to phone calls due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

