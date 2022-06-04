Franklin Pride returns for 2nd year

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - The City of Franklin celebrates Pride for a second-year Saturday.

The community-led event in Harlinsdale Park from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. focused on celebrating, supporting, engaging, and uniting the LGBTQ+ community in the greater Franklin area.

Event leaders said they expect over four thousand people to be in attendance for a festival that will be one to remember.

The event featured local vendors, food, drink, and two stages of non-stop entertainment. Fancy Hagood, queer southern pop icon, headlined the event. Other performers included Autumn Nicholas, Sisters Mann, Madeline Finn, Dianne Davidson, Sissel/Reid Band, Waylon McInturff, Blair Bitch & Queens, and Major Minors.

Community members celebrate the LGBTQ+ community (Franklin Pride)

