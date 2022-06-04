Family of security guard heartbroken over loss

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - We are hearing for the first time from the family of Scott Meek. Meek’s stepdaughter, Madison Howard, could not hold back tears Friday. “It was like someone you want to call and talk to so bad, and they are just not going to answer,” Howard said.

Meek was the security guard shot and killed at Frugal MacDoogal’s liquor store Thursday night by a suspected shoplifter.

“You don’t expect it to be someone you know,” Howard said. “You hear it on the news all the time. We will pray for those families, but you never expect it to be somebody who is so close to you and whom you spend so much time with. I now have to explain to my kids that Papa Ott is not going to be in their lives anymore.”

Howard and a couple of Meek’s close friends brought flowers to the liquor store in The Gulch Friday. News 4 talked to Meek’s daughter, Abigail Corlew, on Friday. She was driving out of town for the weekend on a trip she said her dad should have been on.

“His girlfriend had just received a phone call from him maybe 30 minutes before it happened that he was getting ready to leave and come home.”

Corlew said her dad was her best friend and dedicated his life to protecting others.

“I do not want him to be known as the security guard who was fatally wounded in Nashville at a liquor store,” Corlew said. “I want him to be remembered as the man he was and everything he did for other people.”

Howard said it is gut-wrenching. “It sucks that it happens to the best people,” Howard said. “There are people that walk freely every single day that are awful people, and the best people are the ones that get taken so soon. It is just not fair.”

Meek was a trained security guard with decades of experience. However, his daughter said he had been working a lot lately and was mentally and physically tired.

