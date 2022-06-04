From attorney to pilot: One woman’s story of letting her passion take flight

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Changing careers is a big deal at any age, but it takes guts when you leave a career as an attorney. One young woman in Nashville did just that after finding a different calling in the clouds.

Karina Aguirre, 28, left her career as an attorney last year to pursue her new dream of becoming a commercial airline pilot. Her father is a pilot, and Aguirre grew up around it, but she never wanted to fly until 24.

“One time, I was flying with my dad, and it was a curiosity moment – it was an a-ha moment where I just wanted to get behind the controls and see what it was like,” Aguirre told News4. “I loved it. It just clicked right then and there. I came back to Nashville, enrolled in the flight school, and the rest is history.”

Aguirre grew up in Mexico, where she obtained her law degree at age 18. When she turned 19, she moved to New York City to work for the United Nations for several years under the 3rd commission. The 3rd commission specializes in Human Rights on policy-making and child labor regulations. Aguirre went to forums to discuss action plans for nations to partner and find resolutions in that profession.

Later on, Aguirre landed a job with a European Bank with United States operations in Nashville and was transferred as an HR Operations Manager. She managed ten countries in the Americas. Her team handled onboarding, lifecycle, and exit operations, while Aguirre focused on employment contracts and guided people through their role in the bank.

But after that moment in the plane, she began to pursue her private license to fly.

“The main reason why I decided to pursue my private pilot’s certificate was to have some ‘me time,’” Aguirre said. “15 to 20 hours in, I was just like, ‘I feel like this is more than a hobby. I feel like this is what I’m meant to do next.’”

At age 27, Aguirre left her career as an attorney to work on her new dream of becoming a commercial pilot. Women account for only 8% of pilots in the United States.

When training to become a pilot, the cost is a huge factor. The average price for training around Nashville is $225 an hour. To receive a private license, you need to complete at least 40 hours of flight time, costing $9,000. Most people test for 60 hours, costing around $13,500, and that’s to fly for fun. It takes even more, to be licensed to be paid to fly.

“My main goal is to be a commercial airline pilot,” Aguirre said.

For Aguirre to apply to be a regional airline pilot (flying planes that hold 90 passengers), she needs 1,000 hours of flight time. She would be hired once she completes 1,500 hours.

She was approached by the 99′s, the international organization that brings together female pilots, to start a chapter in Nashville.

“It’s the only organization worldwide where you have to be a woman and a pilot,” said Aguirre.

After recruiting other female pilots to help, they launched the organization and held their first official meeting in November 2021. The goal is to offer support to other female pilots who have a passion for flight. In addition, they provide mentorships and scholarships because flying is expensive.

The organization comprises female pilots ranging in age from 16 to 72 years old.

“When you’re passionate about something, you wanna share it,” Aguirre told News4. “I feel like this is my calling to work in this industry and share the joy of flight.”

If you’re interested in learning to fly, contact Tennessee Flight Training – with locations at BNA in Nashville or in Maury County. Ask to do a discovery flight with a Certified Flight Instructor to see if it’s something you’re interested in.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.