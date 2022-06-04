3 men arrested for sale of fentanyl-laced narcotics

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Undercover Metro Nashville detectives arrested three men Friday night for the sale of fentanyl-laced narcotics.

MNPD said a continuing undercover narcotics investigation in downtown Nashville led to the arrest of Anthony Tiller, 37, Phillip Palmer, 63, and Di’Nerio Morton, 18, Friday evening.

Police confirmed that all three men were selling substances that tested positive for dangerous fentanyl. They also added that at the time of their arrest, Morton was carrying a gun.

For those seeking treatment for drug addiction, the Community Overdose Response Team could help individuals find drug and alcohol treatment resources. To make a referral or learn more about this resource for our community, call CORT at (615) 687-1701.

