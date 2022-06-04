Advertisement

3 men arrested for sale of fentanyl-laced narcotics


Men arrested for selling drugs with fentanyl
Men arrested for selling drugs with fentanyl(MNPD)
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Undercover Metro Nashville detectives arrested three men Friday night for the sale of fentanyl-laced narcotics.

MNPD said a continuing undercover narcotics investigation in downtown Nashville led to the arrest of Anthony Tiller, 37, Phillip Palmer, 63, and Di’Nerio Morton, 18, Friday evening.

Police confirmed that all three men were selling substances that tested positive for dangerous fentanyl. They also added that at the time of their arrest, Morton was carrying a gun.

For those seeking treatment for drug addiction, the Community Overdose Response Team could help individuals find drug and alcohol treatment resources. To make a referral or learn more about this resource for our community, call CORT at (615) 687-1701.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Farlow is accused of committing TennCare fraud
Woman accused of TennCare fraud after recieving over $28K
Saturday morning weather update
Saturday morning weather update
Saturday morning news update
Saturday morning news update
Family heart broken over loss
Family of security guard heartbroken over loss