1 dead, 1 injured in Friday night crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A driver was killed Friday night after losing control of his car.

Metro Nashville Police said Michael S. Harmon, 30, of Madison, was driving his Chrysler 300 sedan north with his 24-year-old passenger on Whites Creek pike near the Robertson County line.

According to investigators, the crashed car’s speedometer was stuck at 90 mph when they examined the damage. Harmon was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt; however, the 24-year-old passenger was, and he did not receive any serious injuries.

Police also found open containers of alcohol inside the vehicle and are awaiting results from a toxicology test to determine whether impairment was a factor in the crash.

