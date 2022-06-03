Advertisement

University of Tennessee teases new baseball stadium

Here’s a look at the upgrades coming to Lindsey Nelson Stadium!
KNOXVILLE, TN - April 17, 2021 - Wide angle of Lindsey Nelson Stadium during the game between...
KNOXVILLE, TN - April 17, 2021 - Wide angle of Lindsey Nelson Stadium during the game between the Vanderbilt Commodores and the Tennessee Volunteers in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics(UT Athletics)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee Athletics took to Twitter on Friday to tease the newest renovations at Lindsey Nelson Stadium and ask for input from the fans through donations.

Official construction has not begun, according to the University of Tennessee Fund website. This announcement served to gather fan input on which type of seating fans preferred.

The new stadium will offer various types of luxury seating from suites to field-level MVP seats. Each seating option required an initial donation of up to $3,000.

Caption

The donations and input will then help build the formal construction plan.

The construction timeline and the final completion date has not been announced and is still to be determined, according to UT’s website.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Douglas Molnar
Former Austin Peay coach takes around $30K from university
Tennessee beat Florida 8-5 Sunday to win the SEC Tournament Championship.
Tennessee baseball SEC Tournament Champions for first time in almost 30 years
Vanderbilt advances to its 16th straight NCAA baseball tournament.
Vanderbilt selected for 16th straight NCAA baseball tourney
Vanderbilt advances to its 16th straight NCAA baseball tournament.
Vanderbilt selected for 16th straight NCAA baseball tourney