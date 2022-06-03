University of Tennessee teases new baseball stadium

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee Athletics took to Twitter on Friday to tease the newest renovations at Lindsey Nelson Stadium and ask for input from the fans through donations.

Official construction has not begun, according to the University of Tennessee Fund website. This announcement served to gather fan input on which type of seating fans preferred.

The new stadium will offer various types of luxury seating from suites to field-level MVP seats. Each seating option required an initial donation of up to $3,000.

The donations and input will then help build the formal construction plan.

The construction timeline and the final completion date has not been announced and is still to be determined, according to UT’s website.

