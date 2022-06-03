Two teens rescued after kayak accident

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two teens were rescued Friday after losing control of their kayak on the Stone River.

Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department and Swiftwater Rescue team rescued the two 18-year-olds clinging to trees after their kayak overturned in fast-moving water on the Stones River.

According to authorities, the two teens had launched their kayak at the Searcy Street Greenway Trailhead just before noon on Friday. Unfortunately, they hit a fast-moving rapid that caused the kayak to overturn as they proceeded down the river. One of the teens quickly called 911.

Officials rescued the teens from the rapids (MPD)

Before crews could arrive, two other kayakers assisted the teens, ensuring their safety.

Officials said firefighters aboard ladder 11 spotted the teens near the Bark Dog Park on the College Street side of the river. Ladder 4 and Rescue 4 Swiftwater rescue members deployed a motor and a paddle boat. They were soon able to reach the teens who were clinging to trees.

Authorities confirmed both teens were not hurt and that they were wearing life vests.

Murfreesboro officials said the significant rainfall over the past few days caused the Stone River to rise and played a role in the fast-moving rapids.

“It only takes a little rain to make rapid currents in this river,” said MFRD Captain Wesley Slager. “If the water is too shift, it can be dangerous for kayakers. Our Swiftwater rescue teams did an outstanding job saving the teenagers.”

The raging water forced rescuers downriver to the Thompson Lane Trailhead, where they could get the kayakers out of the water and to an awaiting ambulance. Unfortunately, the teens lost their kayak, a cell phone, and a few other personal items to the rapids.

