Advertisement

Two Fort Campbell soliders arrested


These two men were arrested for burglarizing cars
These two men were arrested for burglarizing cars(Clarksville PD)
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two soldiers were arrested Thursday for burglarizing several vehicles in Clarksville.

The Clarksville Police Department said they had been investigating several vehicle burglaries off Tiny Town Rd and several more along Peachers Mill Rd. Video obtained by CPD revealed an individual entering one of the victims’ vehicles.

Detectives said they continue to sift through recovered property taken during the burglaries, including debit/credit cards, identification cards, personal property, and two firearms.

On Thursday, investigators arrested Kiyon Vaughn, 22, and Javon Richardson, 21, after further identification from surveillance footage. Both Vaughn and Richardson are currently stationed at Fort Campbell but are in the process of being chaptered out and discharged.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to contact Detective Weaver at 931-648-0656, ext. 5692, or Detective Neal, ext. 5538.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Carjacking
Soldiers carjacking
Peter Stimpson
Medical board revokes Loudon Co. doctor’s license for over-prescribing opioids
Friday news flash
Friday afternoon News Update
Quinton M. Collins, age 34.
Man arrested after trying to rob a closed business with a machete