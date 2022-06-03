Two Fort Campbell soliders arrested

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two soldiers were arrested Thursday for burglarizing several vehicles in Clarksville.

The Clarksville Police Department said they had been investigating several vehicle burglaries off Tiny Town Rd and several more along Peachers Mill Rd. Video obtained by CPD revealed an individual entering one of the victims’ vehicles.

Detectives said they continue to sift through recovered property taken during the burglaries, including debit/credit cards, identification cards, personal property, and two firearms.

On Thursday, investigators arrested Kiyon Vaughn, 22, and Javon Richardson, 21, after further identification from surveillance footage. Both Vaughn and Richardson are currently stationed at Fort Campbell but are in the process of being chaptered out and discharged.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to contact Detective Weaver at 931-648-0656, ext. 5692, or Detective Neal, ext. 5538.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.