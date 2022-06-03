Advertisement

Security guard’s friend of 40: ‘He was a great loss to Nashville’


He was shot and killed by a man in a downtown parking lot
By Rebecca Cardenas
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Scott Meek’s friend of more than 40 years said he would be remembered for his loyalty.

“He was always a good team player and a good leader,” Melvin Brown said.

Brown met Meek when he was still a teenager. He said he watched Meek become both a student and teacher of the martial art Bushido in the four decades since, recently earning a 6th-degree black belt.

Meek’s LinkedIn profile boasts a decades-long career in personal protection and private investigation.

Brown said it was his passion. “He was 100% dependable, reliable. You could always depend on him for whatever needed to be done.”

Brown said his son, now a police officer himself, took after not only him but Meek, whom they considered family.

“You would presume that I was his first teacher, but Scott was,” he said, fighting teras. “Scott was an outstanding friend, and teacher, and family person… He was a great loss to Nashville and, of course, to my family.”

Brown and Meek were instructors together at the Bushido Dojo in Joelton for years. Brown got the call from the Frugal MacDoogal manager Thursday night that Meek had been shot. He said he and his son are both “heartbroken.”

