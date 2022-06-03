Security company shocked by guard’s shooting death

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A local security company is coming to grips with the shooting death of one of its security guards, who they call one of their best and brightest.

Scott Meek, who worked for ten years with Comprehensive Security, died Thursday night while working security for a downtown liquor store.

“Everybody I’ve talked to is just in shock that it would happen to him. With all the training he’s had and done,” Tim Poteete with Comprehensive Security said. “It just proves it doesn’t matter how much training you’ve had; something like this can happen to anybody.”

Meek had 40 years experience working as a security officer. Meek was so experienced, Poteete says, that he taught unarmed and armed training classes at Comprehensive Security.

“He was just the real deal for a security officer,” Poteete said. “I wish I’d had 10 or 12 guys like Scott Meek. He came to work when he was supposed to. He dressed the part; he looked the part. He had all the training certificates out there that you could get.”

It’s that reason, Poteete can’t understand how Meek’s interaction with the suspect Thursday night went so horribly wrong.

Investigators say Meek was shot to death with his gun.

“That’s what baffles everybody, how this happened because he was so versed in this, how he was put in this situation and lost his life,” Poteete said. “It’s just hard to believe that it happened to him.”

As Comprehensive Security waits for Meek’s funeral arrangements, Poteete said they would likely do something for Meek’s family - as they do anytime they lose an employee out in the field.

