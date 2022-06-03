TBI investigate officer involved shooting in downtown Nashville
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a shooting in downtown Nashville on Thursday night.
The shooting occurred near the intersection of Division Street and Eighth Avenue South. Officers were called to the scene near the Frugal MacDoogal’s liquor store around 8:30 p.m.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said agents are investigating an officer-involved shooting at 701 Division St.
The Metro Community Oversight Board is also heading to the scene.
Two people were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment.
This is a breaking news update, and we will update the story as we learn more.
