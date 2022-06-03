TBI investigate officer involved shooting in downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a shooting in downtown Nashville on Thursday night.

The shooting occurred near the intersection of Division Street and Eighth Avenue South. Officers were called to the scene near the Frugal MacDoogal’s liquor store around 8:30 p.m.

Large police presence in The Gulch outside Frugal MacDoogal's liquor store. Waiting by for official word from MNPD on what is going on @WSMV pic.twitter.com/RvN9Av4aXV — Courtney Allen (@courtneynallen) June 3, 2022

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said agents are investigating an officer-involved shooting at 701 Division St.

The Metro Community Oversight Board is also heading to the scene.

The MNCO Investigator’s are headed to a police involved shooting. We will update you once we have more information. — Metro Nashville Community Oversight (@MNCONashville) June 3, 2022

Two people were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment.

