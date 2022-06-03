Police arrest three on drug charges in downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police arrested three people related to the sales of cocaine as part of a continuing investigation into street drug sales in downtown Nashville.

Police said Christopher Green, 39, met an undercover detective on Broadway near Second Avenue South and was given $60 for cocaine. Green then met with several people on Korean Veterans Boulevard between Second and Third Avenues South. Quoizell Thompson, 29, was seen passing something to Green. Green then left the group and gave the undercover detective a white powder that tested positive for cocaine. Both Green and Thompson were arrested for selling cocaine. Bond for each was set at $10,000.

A man in the group with Thompson, DeVaughn Jeffers, 30, was found to be carrying 3.5 grams of white powder that tested positive for both fentanyl and cocaine, a white rock that tested positive for cocaine, a half gram of methamphetamine and seven grams of marijuana. He was arrested on drug offense and served with an outstanding probation violation warrant, for which he is being held without bond until he appears in court.

Police said this is a continuing operation in response to recent drug overdose cases in the downtown area. On Sunday morning a Rescue Task Force, working with the Nashville Fire Department, revived a man with multiple rounds of Narcan after he was found unresponsive from what was believed to have been the ingestion of cocaine.

For those seeking treatment for drug addition, the Community Overdose Response Team can help. CORT is a free and confidential resource to help find drug and alcohol treatment for individuals who are at risk of an overdose. The service is offered free of charge regardless of health insurance status. The team works with an individual to determine the appropriate level of care (e.g., detox, residential or outpatient treatment, etc.).

To make a referral or learn more about this resource for the community, call CORT at 615-687-1701.

