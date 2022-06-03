Mayor Cooper signs International Pledge to Combat HIV/AIDS

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Mayor John Cooper and the Metro Public Health Department celebrated Friday the joining of the international movement to combat the HIV/AIDS virus.

Mayor Cooper and MPHD officials signed the Paris Declaration 4.0 that designates Nashville as a ‘Fast-Track City’ and joins dozens of cities worldwide in the fight against the virus.

The Paris Declaration 4.0 is part of a joint movement by the International Association of Providers of AIDS Care, the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS, the United Nations Human Settlements Programme, and the City of Paris.

“By joining the Fast-Track Cities Initiative, Nashville can do its part on the global stage to help curb rates of new HIV infections and AIDS-related deaths,” said Mayor Cooper. “We continue to see disproportionate rates of new cases along racial and gender lines, with rises in new cases among women, youth, and people of color. HIV is no longer a death sentence because of remarkable advancements in medicine and technology, and I remain enormously hopeful that there is more progress to be made fighting these diseases.”

Mayor Cooper added that by joining the Fast-Track Cities Initiative, Nashville would recommend achieving the goals of The Joint United Nations Programme on HIV?AIDS: 95% of people living with HIV know their HIV status, 95% are linked to treatment, and 95% are attainment of undetectable viral load by 2030.

