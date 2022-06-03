Man arrested after trying to rob a closed business with a machete

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police arrested a man after he was found in the back of closed-down market on Tuesday.

According to the arrest affidavit, the owner of Mario’s Tobacco and Beer Market notified police when he discovered a man in the back of the store with a machete. The man exited the store through the same window he broke to gain entry and fled on foot before the officers arrived. Nothing was stolen from the business, according to the affidavit.

The store owner told police the man threatened him with the machete before he left.

Officers pursued the man, later identified as Quinton Collins, who was seen entering the first floor of the HomeTowne Studios on Murfreesboro Pike. Witnesses told officers they saw a man run in the building carrying a large knife, the affidavit states.

Collins was located on the third floor of the complex and detained after a brief standoff. The store owner gave officers a positive identification. Three oxycodone pills and cocaine were found in Collins’ pants pocket. The officers were unable to locate the machete.

