Frugal MacDoogal employees remember security guard shot and killed

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Friday, employees at a downtown liquor store clean up after one of their security guards was shot and killed outside Thursday night. Police say that led to an officer shooting the gunman inside the store.

It happened at the Frugal MacDoogal’s off 8th Ave. South.

Metro Nashville Police say the security guard, Scott Meek, came across Randy Charles Levi after shoplifting inside the store. What happened after is the reason they were closed Friday.

As people tried to get through the store’s doors, they were met with a “closed” sign. People inside the store grieved the man at the door when it was open.

“To see his friendly face with customers, our vendors who come in and do tastings for us, and our employees are very used to seeing him,” says Wesley Painter, a manager at Frugal MacDoogal’s.

Metro Police say Scott Meek was the security guard on duty Thursday night when he was shot and killed.

“If anything, a security guard’s job is something I don’t think that I could do,” says Painter. “And to guarantee what happened is something outside of the scope of something I would ever have imagined would have at 8:30 at night on a Thursday.”

Police say the gunman, Randy Charles Levi, ran inside. That led to the scene of police lights outside, which Harry Sanders captured from his apartment.

“I looked out my balcony, and there must have been 30 cars down there,” says Sanders. “And I was just spectating it, really.”

Inside the store, Metro Police say three officers – Trevor Taylor, Blake Curry, and Steven Luckey, ran inside the store without hesitation. They found Levi at the cooler and demanded he drop his gun and show his hands.

Police say Levi fired shots at the officers, who fired back, injuring Levi.

Outside, Frugal MacDoogal employees say one of their workers tried to save Meek.

“I saw one body on the ground just outside the store,” says Sanders. “At the time, the police officer was attending to him. And then I saw the same man; I don’t know if it was a different one going in with chest compressions into the ambulance.”

As employees clean up so they can open Saturday morning, there’s one man closed in on their minds.

“It’s just something any of us could rightly come to terms with,” says Painter. “Especially have to get up in the morning, put your pants on, get dressed, and come to work.”

The store’s general manager says there were six employees inside at the time and about ten customers. He says they could all get to a safe place before any shots were fired.

