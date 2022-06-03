Four boys suspected of vandalizing Nashville school

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two Nashville teens are facing theft and vandalism charges for thousands of dollars’ worth of damage to a charter school in the Midstate.

Residents near the school explain how this crime impacts them.

“Kids nowadays don’t take seriously the consequences of their acts,” said Sergio Garcia

The outside of Valor College Prep charter school is covered with graffiti and even more can be found inside. Lights are broken and classrooms are turned upside down.

Metro Police report four teens are responsible after they broke into the school, earlier this week.

“I think it happens more in summertime,” Garcia thinks. “They don’t know what to do. They are wondering around.”

Garcia lives right behind the school, and he is worried about these issues impacting his neighborhood.

“It makes me feel that if it happens there, it can happen here,” Garcia said. “If they can spray paint the building and spray the car. Tomorrow, they can com break a window.”

Metro Police have surveillance footage showing four teens entering the school through a window after cutting a screen on Memorial Day evening.

Police have charged a 13- and 14-year-old who attend Antioch Middle School for the vandalism.

Police are still working to identify the other two teens involved.

“I guess they don’t know what damage they caused because it is just fun and games,” said nearby resident, Stewart Nash. “But it cost somebody a lot of money, and they probably can’t even use those portions of the school until they get it fixed up.”

Valor College Prep released a statement tonight saying, in part:

“We are disappointed in the damage that was done to our schools and the impact it has had on our community…

The schools also said they will be working with the justice system to find a restorative way to hold them accountable and to help them access any needed services to support their continued growth.

“What happens in our school is basically what happens in a lot of schools,” Garcia explained. He teaches at another school in Nashville and says young people need a better understanding of how their actions affect others…they need to learn how to come back and behave and take care of each other.”

