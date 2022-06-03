First Alert Forecast: Less humid today with highs in the low 80s

A cloudy but calm start to our Friday, and we can already notice a decrease in the humidity as we’re headed out the door this morning.

Today is going to be a much more comfortable day with temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s this afternoon. We’ll see a slow decrease in that cloud cover from west to east through this afternoon. Tonight, will be partly cloudy with lows in the upper 50s.

Our Saturday is going to feature plenty of sunshine with temperatures in the mid 80s and the humidity staying in check.

Sunday will be warmer and more humid with highs in the upper 80s. Most of Sunday will be dry with a mix of clouds and sunshine, but I still can’t totally rule out an isolated shower late in the day.

On Monday, our temperatures will push back near 90 with more clouds mixing in during the day. As we head into the afternoon we’ll need to watch for a hit or miss shower or thunderstorm.

Our weather pattern stays unsettled for Tuesday with off and on showers and storms through the middle of the week. Highs Tuesday and Wednesday are back in the mid 80s.

A couple of showers also hang around Thursday wiht temperatures in the mid 80s.

