Death row inmate appeals intellectual disability case denial


FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Tennessee Department of Correction shows Byron Black. The Tennessee Supreme Court has granted a six-month delay in the execution to Byron Black, who was scheduled to die in October 2020. Black's attorneys had asked for a stay because of the difficulty of preparing an appeal. The execution was rescheduled for April 8, 2021.(Tennessee Department of Correction via AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A Tennessee death row inmate is appealing a state trial court’s dismissal of his request to be declared intellectually disabled, which would make him ineligible for execution.

Earlier this year, Senior Judge Walter Kurtz ruled that federal courts had previously determined Byron Black was not intellectually disabled and therefore was ineligible to have the decision considered once again.

Kurtz handed down his decision even though Nashville’s top prosecutor and Black’s lawyers agreed he shouldn’t be put to death due to his intellectual disability.

On Wednesday, Black’s attorneys filed a motion asking the Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals for a hearing to prove that executing Black would violate the state’s Constitution.

