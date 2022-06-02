Woman claims she was raped after man allegedly forced her to drive him around

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman told police she was raped last week after the suspect allegedly forced her to drive him around Murfreesboro.

A Murfreesboro Police report obtained by News4 said police responded to reports of a rape victim at the St. Thomas Rutherford Emergency Room. When officers arrived, they noted the victim was visibly upset.

The victim told police she was driving on Elam Rd, and when she stopped at a stop sign, a tall man opened the passenger door to her Jeep and sat in the passenger seat. The victim added that he had two backpacks and a knife that he allegedly used to threaten her and ordered her to drive him around Murfreesboro, according to the police report.

The report said the victim did not remember where they went but that he would occasionally get out to talk to some people before reentering the vehicle and allegedly ordering her to drive him to another location. The victim added that the suspect allegedly forced her to take an unknown substance at one point, but she does not know what the substance was.

Officer reported that the victim said she remembers stopping the vehicle on or near Old Fort Parkway and getting out before the suspect allegedly raped her in a grassy field. She then said that she was able to get away, and law enforcement responded to Handlebars on 2601 E Main Street.

Officials confirmed that the victim was examined at the ER, and a rape kit was used to collect DNA evidence. Police also searched the victim’s vehicle and located two backpacks and other miscellaneous items that were logged into property.

No suspects have been identified at this time and the case remains open at this time.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.