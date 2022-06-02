Two arrested in connection to Clarksville murder

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police have arrested two people in connection with a murder last month on Power Street.

Clarksville Police responded to a shooting in progress call in the 700 block of Power Street just after 1 p.m. on May 1. Upon arrival, officers found John Cole, 47, of Clarksville, inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds. Cole died at the scene.

On Thursday, Police said Tristen James Deschapell, 26, of Clarksville, had been served with a warrant for criminal homicide. Deschapell is currently jailed in Carrollton, Georgia, on unrelated charges and is awaiting extradition to Tennessee.

Natalie Rene Smull, 47, of Clarksville, was arrested at her home on Wednesday after being charged with tampering with evidence and accessory after the fact (criminal homicide).

Police said all three people were familiar with each other and this was not considered a random act.

