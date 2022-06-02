Advertisement

Two arrested in connection to Clarksville murder


Left, Tristen James Deschapell has been charged with criminal homicide by Clarksville Police....
Left, Tristen James Deschapell has been charged with criminal homicide by Clarksville Police. Natalie Rene Smull has been charged with tampering with evidence and accessory after the fact by Clarksville Police.(Clarksville Police Department)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police have arrested two people in connection with a murder last month on Power Street.

Clarksville Police responded to a shooting in progress call in the 700 block of Power Street just after 1 p.m. on May 1. Upon arrival, officers found John Cole, 47, of Clarksville, inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds. Cole died at the scene.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Police investigating fatal shooting in Clarksville

On Thursday, Police said Tristen James Deschapell, 26, of Clarksville, had been served with a warrant for criminal homicide. Deschapell is currently jailed in Carrollton, Georgia, on unrelated charges and is awaiting extradition to Tennessee.

Natalie Rene Smull, 47, of Clarksville, was arrested at her home on Wednesday after being charged with tampering with evidence and accessory after the fact (criminal homicide).

Police said all three people were familiar with each other and this was not considered a random act.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Clarksville Police are investigating a fatal shooting on Power Street on Sunday afternoon.
Police investigating fatal shooting in Clarksville

Latest News

Thursday afternoon news update
Thursday afternoon news update from News4 Nashville
Gov. Beshear holds Team Kentucky briefing.
Beshear files emergency regulation to stop rise in state gas tax
Confederate flag imagery is banned at this year's CMA Fest in Nashville.
CMA Fest bans Confederate flag imagery at country music festival
WSMV NFTs
Musicians generate income through NFTs