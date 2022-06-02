TDOT schedules construction project road closures in Davidson, Wilson counties

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Several area highways and interstates will be impacted this weekend by road construction, the Tennessee Department of Transportation has announced.

In Nashville, TDOT will be conducting a double lane closure on I-24 in both directions over Mill Creek for construction.

Two lanes will be closed from mile marker 58 to 59 between Bell Road and Haywood Lane from 8 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday. Three lanes could be closed for brief periods, but one lane of traffic will always remain open.

Kiewit crews will be conducting bridge work which includes installing a temporary lane shift, placing barrier rail, replacing damaged bridge approach slabs, and performing partial depth bridge deck repairs.

Two major projects are scheduled for road closures in Wilson County.

In Mount Juliet, TDOT will be conducting lane closures on Mount Juliet Road/SR 171 and Interstate 40 ramps during the first two weekends in June.

The Mount Juliet Road overpass sees a high volume of traffic regularly and the work will likely have a significant impact on drivers trying to reach the Providence Marketplace.

The work will be completed in two phases: the north side of I-40 and the south side of I-40.

Phase one will begin Friday at 8 p.m. with lane closures on the I-40 westbound on and off ramps until 5 a.m. Monday. Phase two will have the same closure and begin Friday, June 10 at 8 p.m. until Monday, June 13 at 5 a.m. Detours will be in place.

Motorists traveling north on Mount Juliet Road will not be able to turn left onto I-40 West toward Nashville. Instead, they will be detoured on I-40 East to Golden Bear Parkway (Exit 229B) where they will loop back around to I-40 West.

Motorists getting off I-40 West will have only the option to go north on Mount Juliet Road. Drivers wanting to turn left onto Mount Juliet Road toward Providence will be detoured to Old Hickory Boulevard (Exit 221) where they will get off and travel on Central Pike and loop back to exit 226A.

Two southbound lanes of Mount Juliet Road will remain open during daytime hours and one northbound lane of Mount Juliet Road will remain open.

The construction consists of replacing the existing bridge approach slabs on the north and south sides of I-40 to bring them up to the TDOT standards and ensure a smooth transition to and from the bridge. The work is being accelerated to reduce the impact on traffic conditions.

TDOT will begin repairs on the I-40 Sparta Pike overpass in Wilson County on Sunday. (Tennessee Department of Transportation)

In Lebanon, northbound lanes of Sparta Pike at the Interstate 40 overpass will be closed from 8 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Monday.

Crews will remove the bridge’s damaged beam and set a new one. Sparta Pike northbound traffic will use a signed detour that utilizes Maddox Simpson Parkway, U.S. 231 (South Cumberland Road) and Tennessee Boulevard.

Repairs on the bridge began May 15 after an emergency contract was awarded on April 15. Work is expected to be completed by July 15 in time for the Tennessee State Fair-Wilson County Fair at the nearby fairgrounds.

The I-40 bridge was damaged on March 10 by a dump truck with its truck bed still raised. The truck was headed north on Sparta Pike when it struck the bottom of the overpass damaging the concrete beam underneath. In response, the off-ramp of Exit 239B was closed to traffic and a detour was put in place.

The emergency repair contract was awarded to Mid-State Construction Inc. for $837,418.33.

