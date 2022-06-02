Second church suffers from vehicle theft

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Another catalytic converter was stolen from a church bus; this would be the second church targeted within a week.

While driving down West Thompson lane, drivers almost always see the Wingate Church of Christ’s Bus parked in the same spot of the church’s parking lot. Church officials said the bus has been in the same area for years, but now the site is dangerous, and church buses are an easy target.

For more than four years, the Wingate Church of Christ has parked their bus in the same spot, a bus Mike Sullivan said he keeps an eye on throughout the week.

“I was over here filling the blessing box, and I saw debris under the church’s bus,” Sullivan said.

Mike said he didn’t think much of it until he got closer and realized the debris was pieces of the bus.

“A piece of the exhaust system was laying on the ground, a piece of the radiator hose, and that was instantly a bad sign,” Sullivan said.

Mike said he instantly knew someone had stolen the bus’s catalytic converter.

“When I crouched underneath, it was gone,” Sullivan said.

In the church’s surveillance video, you see two people messing with the bus at around two in the morning, and then minutes later, the two put something in their car and drive away.

“You almost expect to see someone doing something wrong in the parking lot, and it hurts,” Sullivan said.

The damage will cost the church thousands of dollars, but Mike said that’s not all.

“What this person or persons did is that they took away our ability to help other people by whatever amount these repairs will cost us,” Sullivan said.

Losing money for charity and the bus they use to help people in need get around to mike is disappointing.

“If they had come to us for help, we might have been able to help them, but now instead, they have broken the law, they have stolen something, and their benefit isn’t going to be anywhere near what it cost us,” Sullivan said.

Staff members are now warning other churches and hoping this doesn’t happen to them. Church leaders review surveillance videos and work with police to find the police involved.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.